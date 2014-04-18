Floorcraft.uk.com Now Provides Access to Floor Cleaning Information, Products, and Services

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Complete details on the company’s services are now available at Floorcraft.uk.com. The company’s website and blog provides insight into its specialties including hardwood floors, engineered wood floors, laminates and sheet vinyl, safety flooring, carpets, and a variety of top brands. It provides customers with carpet installation, leveling, and sanding and sealing services.



The full range of products can be browsed online as well. Floorcraft carries flooring products from major manufacturers such as Amtico, Cheetah, Spacia, Karndeen Design Flooring, and more. In addition to easy access to the product line, the website also features a video portfolio showcasing its Designer Showroom and past installations. With a wide portfolio of projects and clients, their website provides details of many projects.



A blog includes a description of the lacquered wooden floor service, plus the discounted annual cleaning and maintenance provided with new floors. Other posts range from specific cleaning services to insurance to DIY tips. As a leading flooring specialist in Hampshire, floorcrat UK offer various services and have been established for many years within the industry - http://www.floorcraft.uk.com/ . To see an overview of the services Floorcraft provide, they have a dedicated page of detailed information - http://www.floorcraft.uk.com/services/



In addition, visitors can subscribe to the company’s monthly newsletter and contact via an embedded form.



Floorcraft has installed various types of floors and carpets for over 12 years. For more information, go to http://www.floorcraft.uk.com/2013/06/22/cleaning-services-lacquered-floors/



Floorcraft Limited

Unit 2 Marsh Farm

Bowling Alley

Crondall

Farnham,

Surrey

GU10 5RJ

T: 01252 372227



Hours of Business

Monday: 9am-5pm

Tuesday: 9am-5pm

Wednesday: 9am-5pm

Thursday: 9am-5pm

Friday: 9am-5pm

Saturday: 10am-4pm

Sunday: Closed