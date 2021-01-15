New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Flooring is the permanent covering of a floor. The robust growth in the construction industry around the world is prominently influencing the global flooring market. Also, an increase in home renovation is boosting the growth of the market.



Market Drivers



Renovation and home remodelling activities are rising around the world, as these activities are backed by programs run by various governmental bodies. The changing lifestyle and the increase in disposable income of individuals are also affecting the market growth. Use of luxury products to enhance the overall aesthetic appearance of homes and other institutions has boosted the production of flooring. Moreover, the increased socialization and growth of expendable incomes is leading to a rise in spending on home improvement by people, and the market size has grown manifolds.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Mohawk Industries, Inc., Tarkett S.A., AFI Licencing, Burke Flooring Products Inc., Forbo Flooring, Shaw Industries, Inc., Interface Inc., Gerflor, Polyflor, Mannington Mills, Inc. have been profiled in this report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the market in 2019, owing to the high building expenses in India and China. Non-resilient flooring has led the regional growth, and the evolving consumer demand is expected to influence the growth in the near future. With better designs and extensive product differentiation, the market in this region will witness robust growth. The construction industry of India is projected to make a significant contribution, due to several government reforms for its growth. The Indian Government's 'Housing for All' initiative is projected to rise the demand for flooring items in the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Flooring Market based on the product, application, distribution channel, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Soft Covering Flooring

Resilient Flooring

Non-Resilient Flooring

Seamless Flooring



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Retail Distribution Channel

Wholesale and Distributor Business Trend



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Flooring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Flooring Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing infrastructure expenditure

4.2.2.2. Increase in remodeling, renovation activities and rapid urbanization

4.2.2.3. Growth in investments in construction industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile Raw material prices

4.2.3.2. Increase in health and environment concern

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



