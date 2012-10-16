Flooring Specialists in Wesley Chapel and New Port Richey Service the North Tampa Communities

Wesley Chapel, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- The business of installing custom wood flooring or laminate flooring has seen a significant upsurge in demand with the outgrowth of communities in Wesley Chapel, Lutz, and New Port Richey as the housing development boom is taking place with families from all over moving to this region. Even residents of South Tampa and areas such as Brandon and Westchase are seeking houses in Wesley Chapel and New Port Richey. The flooring business that dovetails with home building booms and renovations sees companies like American Wood Flooring become very popular.



American Wood Flooring is a family owned business that has a custom consulting approach to spending time to explain to their customers the nuances of flooring installation and quality of materials. The wood flooring and laminate constitute the lion’s share of the different types of custom flooring requests by the client base. Durability and aesthetics are probably the biggest concerns of homeowners purchasing wood floors or making flooring changes. American Wood Flooring also make carpet installations as one of their options as well. Floor coverings of all qualities and materials are where American Wood Flooring shines.



Their emphasis is on understanding the individual flooring needs of each client and what they are looking for. Lifestyle and home settings are as important as the color and materials of floor materials. Contact American Wood Floorings (813) 991-7999 http://www.americanwoodflooringfl.com/.