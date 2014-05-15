Floory Wood London Increases Revenue with Wood Flooring Becoming More Popular

Muenchen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reports show that the wood flooring industry has been experiencing rapid growth and development in the recent years and is expected to grow more in the coming years. Floory Wood in London reported that wood floorings are now more popular than tile floorings among house owners and survey also showed that 80% of the people in London prefer woody floor. With over 20 years of experience, the company is known for importing, distributing, and installing high-quality wood flooring for its customers.



There have been many instances and reports where suppliers do not provide the exact kind of wood demanded by customers. Floory Wood assures that its customers get only the accurate and correct wood rather than an identical or close match. The company has been appreciated by its customers for providing one of the best quality product and services in London. It has a warehouse, showroom, and finishing plant located in Edgware and hires highly-qualified staffs and uses the latest technology. The company deals with laminated wood flooring, solid hardwood flooring, engineered flooring and exotic wood flooring. It also works closely with its customers and work hard to provide the best flooring solution.



Besides providing affordable and flexible wood floorings, it also import unfinished engineered hardwood flooring in two different types, Elise and Elite. These unfinished word are given a finishing touch after knowing the customers preferences. Floory Wood reported that its Solid German Oak and American Black Walnut floorings are very popular among new house owners. Maple, Jtoba, Beech, Ash, Makaranduba, panga, jarrah, and Brazilian hardwood flooring are also provided by the company.



Floory Wood, provider of premium wood floorings also extends its services to house owners who want to re-seal their old wood floorings. Offering two types of finishing in oil wax and lacquerer, the company is known for its affordable price range. For more information please go to http://floorywood.co.uk/



About floorywood

Floory Wood London caters to the needs of house owners who prefer wood floorings by providing high-quality product and services at an affordable price tag.



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