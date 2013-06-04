Florence Places and Symbols in Dan Brown Inferno Explored in New Florence Inferno Blog

Florence, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Dan Brown fans were excited for the latest installment in his Robert Langdon series, Inferno, released May 14, 2013. Just as he did with famous landmarks, architecture and artwork in the preceding books, Brown weaves a thrilling tale around many Florence places and symbols in Inferno. A mysterious group, alleged to be young people who studied history at Florence University, launched a new companion blog, FlorenceInferno.com, for readers who want to delve deeper into the mysteries unveiled in Inferno.



Visitors to the shadowy new blog, FlorenceInferno.com, will find the stories and legends behind the Inferno places Brown includes in his thriller. It also includes notes about Inferno symbols and the Florentine art and history included in the novel. For example, in the story history professor Robert Langdon and researcher Sienna Brooks escape from soldiers who follow them right through the Vasari Corridor. The blog explains that the Vasari Corridor was built by the Medici family, Dukes of Florence and then Grand Dukes of Tuscany. It passes through the halls of the Uffizi Gallery, goes over the goldsmiths’ shop on the Ponte Vecchio, overlooks the small Santa Felicita Church, crosses the gardens of Palazzo Guicciardini, and comes out in the Boboli Gardens. It was used as a passage between their villa, Pitti Palace on the southern bank of the Arno River and the Palazzo Vecchio, the center of the grand-ducal power. Dan Brown himself will be hosting a talk in Palazzo Vecchio on June 6, 2013 at 6pm as part of the 'Repubblica delle Idee,’ an event organized by the most popular Italian newspaper La Repubblica.



Readers who are interested in an Inferno tour through Florence to visit all the Inferno sites referenced, can plot their passage using ForenceInferno.com. They can follow the course of ‘The Shadow’ and the footsteps of Langdon among the Badia Fiorentina, Boboli Gardens, Vasari Corridor, Uffizi Gallery, Palazzo Vecchio, Dante House Museum and Florence Baptistery. The site plots suggested trails and details information on guided tours.



What’s more, Inferno readers can contact the bloggers behind FlorenceInferno.com at info@florenceinferno.com to request an in-depth examination of any place, painting or symbol in the story.



Florence Inferno is a blog for fans of Dan Brown’s latest thriller, Inferno. As a companion to the book, it takes readers deeper into the mysteries unveiled in the novel recounting the stories and legends behind the sites, symbols and artwork. The bloggers themselves remain shrouded in mystery but are thought to be former history students at Florence University. For more information, visit: http://www.florenceinferno.com/