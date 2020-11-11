Florence Residences: The Top Luxurious Condo Developer

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- One of the major advantages of living in a Florence condo is that the residents get to enjoy all the basic luxuries right in their home. Other than this, residents also get free pass to the common facilities small playground for kids, clubhouse for mid weeks, weekend or holiday celebrations, and much more.



The best perk is that most of the condos come under a budget price; the price value is even lower for a small 1 or 2 bedroom apartment. Buying a condo can be a great option; the maintenance and upkeep of the condominium is done professionally by the management committee.



Florence Residence Singapore offers residents an Exclusively Different "Club-Condo" Living Concept. With a sprawling land size of 389,236sqft, and an astounding 128 Condominium Facilities, the unique lush landscape is also inspired by Biophilia Design (love of life and the living world). This presents a one-of-a-kind private property living in Singapore. With 2 years free classes and workshops for the residents to enjoy, and full Concierge Service to tend to needs, there is no lack of entertainment and convenience for the whole family. With 1,410 premium residential units, ranging from 1 bedroom to 5 bedroom units, there is an ideal Florence Residence Floor Plan to suit every need. Moreover, the unique location in a landed housing estate and across Hougang Stadium offers unblocked panoramic views of the vicinity. Majority of the units face North/South, to obtain the best wind ventilation with minimal afternoon sun exposure.



The location of Florence Residence Condo is extremely enviable, with Kovan MRT and Hougang being 7 &10 minutes walk away respectively. Being near to Kovan and Hougang MRT, transport and amenities are readily available. Food options are also aplenty with many restaurants, cafes & eateries at Kovan. Top Schools, from preschool, to primary and international schools are within reach. They include Xinmin Primary, Holy Innocents' Primary, and Hillside World Academy.



Florence Residence Singapore presents an exciting new living with Club-Condo Facilities, in an extremely convenient location near to transport and amenities. With investment potential due to the revamp of Defu Industrial Park, Tai Seng Industrial Estate, and the redevelopment of PayaLebar Air Base, purchasers can rest easy and enjoy their family living, knowing that their home at Florence Residence is the best investment for their future.



For more Information, please contact: https://florenceresidence.sg/



We are Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency. Contact Us for Full Project Information, Details, Floorplan, and Prices. Make an Appointment to view our Showflat, and for further discussion with our sales staff.



Media Contact



Florence Residence

Email: enquiry@florenceresidence.sg

Telephone: 6100-9207

Website URL: https://florenceresidence.sg/