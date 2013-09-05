Florence to Host World Cycling Championships in September

Whitstable, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Florence is a fantastic holiday destination at any time of the year, but for those travellers who want to see it buzzing with atmosphere, September may be the best month to book a villa there this year because it will be hosting the 2013 UCI Road World Championships.



Florence is hosting the prestigious cycling event for the first time in its history in September. The World Championships will be held from September 22nd to 29th, so this could prove to be the perfect time to go on holiday in Tuscany. Villa holidays here are great any time of year, but for people looking for something extra September will be a great time to go.



Excitement is already building a few months before the event actually takes place. Anyone visiting Florence recently may have noticed the improvements being made in the piazza del Duomo to prepare it for the races, and there are lots of events being held to build excitement for this fantastic event in this famous city in Tuscany. Villa holidays anywhere in the region will provide the perfect setting to take a day trip into Florence during the event, and with about 400,000 people expected to visit the atmosphere will be electric.



One of of the events being held in the build up is a new exhibition in the Galileo Museum, which will last up until November 20th and will cover the history of bicycles over the years. Other events will be held in the coming months, including a non-competitive ride called Pedala Vintage on September 8th that visitors can take part in.



For anyone thinking about visiting Tuscany, villa breaks in this region have long been a popular option. However, for anyone who wants to enjoy something extra special, or for cycling enthusiasts who want to enjoy one of the biggest events of the year, this September is the best time to plan a trip.



About To Tuscany

To Tuscany has been providing hand-picked rental villas across Tuscany and Umbria since 1998. It has local knowledge and an experienced team, and its staff always visit each villa before recommending it. Find out more at http://www.to-tuscany.com .



For Media Contact:

To Tuscany Ltd.,

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Chestfield, Whitstable, Kent,

CT5 3LU, United Kingdom

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