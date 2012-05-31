Florida Air Conditioning Service Ace American Home Emphasizes Efficiency and Quality

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- With the humid days of summer at the doorstep of Tampa and Southwest Florida homes and businesses, air conditioning contractor Ace American Home is emphasizing the importance of quality air conditioning for health and comfort. Proudly serving the Greater Tampa Bay area, Ace American Home is a full-service residential HVAC repair, maintenance and installation company that is dedicated to the highest standards.



For residents and commercial clients in Florida, efficient air conditioning is a necessity rather than a luxury. Now that the humid and hot months of summer are starting, Ace American Home is putting out the word how important efficient air conditioning is to residents and businesses. The air conditioning company is number one in air conditioner repair throughout Tampa, Brandon, Clearwater, St Petersburg, Pasco and surrounding areas of Florida. “The many benefits of a high quality and efficient air conditioning system are not always obvious to Southwest Florida residents where health and safety factors rank high on the list,” said certified ac technician Mark Miller.



With the latest, state-of-the-art HVAC equipment and a highly experienced staff, they have the tools to handle any task, big or small. Their certified air conditioning service technicians receive extensive indoor air quality training and are fully trained and certified to repair all major brands to 100 percent satisfaction. All of their products and materials are purchased directly from the manufacturer to pass the savings on to the customer.



The team at Ace American Home in Tampa Florida provides regular service, emergency repair and expert AC maintenance programs for residential and commercial air cooling systems and HVAC equipment. Their experienced technicians can perform an extensive 26 point “Precision Tune-up and Professional Cleaning” on air conditioners for only $35. “These low cost tune ups can extend the life of the system by many years,” said Miller.



As the leading AC repair service in Southwest Florida, they can provide safe, expert service on any size residential or large commercial job with cooling systems of all shapes and sizes. Customers enjoy free service call with repairs, free estimates on system replacements and true 24/7 emergency service. Customers are assured that the initial quote will be the all-inclusive end price with no hidden or un-agreed upon charges. Take advantage of their big money-saving online coupons for a variety of services. For more information, please visit http://www.comfortiscool.com



About Ace American Home

The full service HVAC repair, maintenance and installation company serves residential and commercial customers throughout Greater Tampa, Clearwater, Brandon and surrounding areas. Ace American Home has the latest, state-of-the-art HVAC equipment, a highly experienced staff and the tools to handle any task, big or small. Their commitment is to creating long-term relationships with clients by guaranteeing uncompromising quality, low prices and complete satisfaction or money back.