Florida and Brazil Ties Strengthened with OxfordUSA

Homestead, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The friendship between the United States and Brazil can be traced back 15 years ago. But among the states in the US, Brazilians seem to find a stronger connection with Florida. This does not only apply to tourism. In fact, it extends to business investments as Oxford USA can attest to. The opportunities at Oxford USA seem to be a great fit for Brazilian businessmen to abrir empresa nos EUA.



Oxford USA is actually a group consisting of professionals and companies. These entities willingly collaborate to pursue their respective business interests. The main objective of the Oxford Group is to help their clients prepare well for the challenges that globalization brings including recognizing opportunities and addressing consequences.



In addition to offering best advice on business opportunities, Oxford USA also assists Brazilians with securing their respective Visto de Investimento and make their ventures legal. Whether clients are looking for imóveis em Miami, export and import opportunities, opening business stores of varied natures or make sensible and profitable investments in the United States, Oxford USA provides assistance at length.



Indeed, Florida has become more than a tourist destination where the wealthy Brazilians can take a leisurely vacation on. Florida has also become a window of opportunities for Brazilian businessmen to take advantage of. And this also benefits the economy of the state. This sharing of prosperity and wealth is made possible with the help of business entities such as the Oxford Group.



To date, there are about thirty Brazilian firms that have been established in Florida. Local investments have reached $360 million enabling the employment of 2,000 people. In turn, Florida makes an effort to offer welcoming arms to Brazilians businessmen and young students alike who are looking forward to expand their horizons with university education. In the years to come, this partnership is only expected to grow further.