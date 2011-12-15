Florida Auto Insurance Provider Notes State Efforts to Curb PIP Fraud

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2011 -- In the 2012 Florida Legislature, personal injury protection laws in the state will get a big overhaul. With auto insurance fraud a big problem in the state, Governor Rick Scott is looking to the state’s biggest cities for ideas to overcome this issue. Miami and Tampa have the largest number of staged car wrecks, according to police and insurance investigators.



“The issue not only affects the area’s residents and emergency resources, but it drives auto insurance premiums up,” said Vincent Payne of AGIC Insurance, Inc., a Florida auto insurance provider. “The state’s efforts to crack down on this issue are needed to make auto insurance more affordable and protect people who have been truly injured in an accident.”



Hillsborough County has improved its PIP fraud rate and noted more than 123 arrests, 150 criminal charges, and 273 unique cases that investigators have analyzed during the last 15 months. The county’s sheriff’s office is looking for people who stage crashes and get kickbacks from bogus medical clinics. They are also investigating clinics that overtreat patients to bilk the system.



“PIP insurance is required by law and coverage must be at $10,000 at a minimum,” said Payne. “If you are looking for ways to save money on your insurance, we can look at what the requirements are and what areas can save you more, such as deductibles and optional parts of your policy.”



Tampa Bay, specifically, has seen an 81 percent rise in PIP premiums. But for drivers who have a good driving record, drive autos with safety features, and have a low-risk vehicle, they can still get affordable Florida auto insurance quotes.



