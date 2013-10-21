Florida Auto Insurance - Recently Lauched Site Allows Many Florida Drivers to Get Auto Insurance at Up to Half-Price

Tampao, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Recently launched web site, with a specialty in Florida Auto Insurance , have announced that Florida Motorists can now stop overpaying for Car insurance.



David Battle, Marketing Manager of Florida Cheap Car Insurance, states that "Car insurance providers in Florida are competing strongly with each other and consequently, are now offering extremely high discounts for many drivers that qualify."



"Florida drivers who have not checked their rate in the past Thirty days are now being urged to join many drivers saving 30%, 40% or even more than 50%. Think about what you could do with an extra $300*, $400* or even $500* for just five minutes of your time?" says David



Florida Cheap Car Insurance , is a new and different quote comparison web site that quickly researches the internet to find Florida drivers 'hidden gem' insurance companies (out of the 100s in Florida) that give extremely high discounts.



According to David "This is why our free rate comparison service has become extremely popular. By taking just five minutes to enter your zip, Florida drivers can quickly compare quotes side-by-side to find the best option that meets their needs and their budget. Plus they can walk away with some extra money"



"The purchase of an auto insurance policy is mandatory in Florida. In Florida, the policy purchased needs to include the minimums for bodily injury of one person, injury to multiple people and damage or loss or property," an article on the website points out. The purchase of an auto insurance policy ensures that drivers in Florida hold the minimum protection required in Florida. Drivers will also benefit from having the peace of mind knowing that they are protected.



Another popular post on the website points out why safe Florida drivers should compare the quotes they receive, rather than accepting the first insurance quote. This article further states that "drivers need to compare the quotes they get because there can still be price differences between the lowest and highest quotes for the exact same vehicle and driver(s). This is why if you do not compare the insurance companies the site matches you with, you'll never know how much you could save."



"Florida Cheap Car Insurance Stands by our commitment to help drivers in Florida save money on their auto insurance. This has been, and always will be the reason we exist," according to David Battle.



If you drive in Florida, then right now is probably the best times to get a better deal on your auto insurance. Enter your Zip code at the site to try it. You will be amazed to find out just how much you can save on your Automobile insurance.



About Florida Cheap Car Insurance

Florida Cheap Car Insurance is a leading Free Auto Insurance matching service that helps Florida residents find reputable insurance companies offering extremely high discounts. Since inception, the goal of Florida Cheap Car Insurance has been to provide customers with a safe and secure environment so they instantly view plans side-by-side so they can quickly find the best option that meets their needs and their budget.



Florida Residents, who have not checked their auto insurance rate in the past 30 days, are being urged to take just 2 minutes to enter their Zip code so they can see how much they can save. With just a quick visit, drivers can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance In Florida .



For More information Visit the website http://FLCheapCarInsurance.com/discount



Media Contact:

Florida Cheap Car Insurance

David Battle

David Battle G+

https://plus.google.com/113448507875766659602/

Phone: (904) 628-2657

Email: admin@FLCheapCarInsurance.com

Website: FLCheapCarInsurance.com