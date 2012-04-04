Vote Your Favorite Florida Beach Bar in New Contest

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- Do you have a favorite beach bar in Florida? If you do, then someone wants your help. The company, Florida Beach Bar, is encouraging people to select their favorite beach bar in its "2012 Best Florida Beach Bar" competition on its website.



After final votes are cast at Midnight on April 30, Florida Beach Bar will reveal the top-ranked beach bar. Located in Sarasota, Florida, Florida Beach Bar provides top guides and maps to the most popular and fun beach bars throughout Florida. As a leading guide on beach bars, it also specializes in delivering informative listings on tiki bars and waterfront restaurants.



Founded by John and Chris Sancin, the company has expanded coverage to beach bands, giving visitors a listing of popular Florida bands along with their band profile.



According to its website, the idea of Florida Beach Bar began – surprisingly enough – at a beach bar. It says that when John and Chris Sancin moved from Cleveland to Florida, they "started taking weekend convertible rides to local beach bars joking that it was their goal to find the best beach bars around."

Soon after, they had conversations with friends when the idea of sharing a listing was born.



The result: Florida Beach Bar, a comprehensive, interactive guide to some of the top beach bars in Florida.

If you have a favorite beach bar in Florida and think it deserves top billing as the best in the state, then visit the link below to vote today. For more information visit the company's web site at floridabeachbar.com.



Link To Poll:

http://www.floridabeachbar.com/vote/index.asp