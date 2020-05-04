Florida Beach Wedding Packages Are an Affordable Starting Point for Couples Planning Florida Destination Weddings, Beach Wedding Receptions, and Vow Renewals

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Affordable beach weddings are increasingly popular as couples look to take advantage of the flexibility in choosing a date and a favorite location. Traditional venues may be booked years into the future on popular days like Saturdays however the availability for beach weddings is often less of an issue. Specific locations and times are booked in advance by arranging a permit with the city. This means that 'save the date' invitations can be sent out and there is no worry about the location being 'double booked'. For many, the starting point is one of the various beach wedding packages which take some of the guesswork out of what will be required on the big day. Florida destination weddings are the specialty of Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners based on Treasure Island on the west coast of Florida. The west coast is a popular destination as it is famed for beautiful sunsets. (Sunrise ceremonies are popular on the east coast of Florida). A sunset ceremony should ideally start about an hour before the sun sets. This allows time for a relaxed ceremony and group portraits before the happy couple can go to the waterline with the photographer for magical 'golden hour' sunset portraits. The sunset ceremony also lends itself to an evening reception so guests can move straight from the wedding to a reception venue. Some locations offer the capability to host the wedding and the reception in one place, negating the need to arrange transport and letting the fun fill one big space. The Madeira Beach Recreation Center offers a prime location on the intercoastal waters where the ceremony is surrounded by water without being directly on the sand. In truth, 'beach weddings' can actually be set up in parks, gardens, docks, or other venues, bringing the easy charm and tailored decor famous on the beach to a unique space. When a couple books with Suncoast Weddings, they can be assured that their ceremony will be tailored and unique. This translates into a choice of decor elements, colors, and even music. All the details are written into a proposal and the costs are clearly itemized. There are no additional costs for setting up or break-down. Couples know that the beach will be left as pristine as it was before they arrived. Being environmentally responsible is important and so while confetti and rice are not allowed on the beach, even the fresh rose petals scattered on the aisle are cleared up following the "IDo's".



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. This is the perfect time to involve children or even grandchildren as flower girls and ring bearers.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings which need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



A popular twist on a familiar theme is to gather family and friends together for a beach house wedding. Suncoast Wedding s partner with the Sunset Beach House to offer a venue directly on Treasure Island Beach. The shore is transformed into a ceremony site and then the back yard of the property becomes the 'al fresco' reception venue. If the wedding party is more than twenty or so, there are hotels nearby or boutique cottages offering the prospect of a memorable stay.



Treasure Island Florida Wedding Packages, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, Madeira Beach weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom made cake, a coordinator for the wedding and a professional beach wedding photographer.



About Suncoast Weddings

Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. Their Florida wedding packages take the guesswork out of planning a beach wedding in Florida.



