Florida Beach Wedding Packages from Suncoast Weddings Help Couples Keep Their Budget Under Control at Their Florida Destination Weddings and Vow Renewals

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Affordable beach weddings often begin with a search for beach wedding packages as a package typically 'bundles and saves' in combining multiple decor elements or ceremony details. Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners based on Treasure Island on the west coast of Florida, have several packages to choose from. Couples can be drawn to small beach wedding packages which are the most affordable or luxury beach wedding packages which include details like a sandy aisle strewn with fresh rose petals, a videographer, ceremony music, and chairs for family and friends. Many of the couples who start the wedding planning journey are not sure of all the details they want for their big day, but they may have been inspired by a colorful arch seen on social media. Shunning the cookie-cutter approach taken by some wedding planners, Suncoast Weddings believe that every ceremony should be tailored, as no two couples are alike. This makes the wedding planning extra fun as favorite colors can be incorporated, a beach reception can be added for some locations, and details can be planned to excite even the youngest of guests with perhaps a shower of bubbles to cascade around the couple as they walk back down the aisle or beach balls beneath each chair which are then thrown in the air in celebration after the couple is presented. Both of these ideas ramp up the celebration and fun on the day as well as providing excellent photo opportunities. In addition, bubbles and beach balls are an environmentally friendly alternative to the traditional confetti, one of the most important considerations for a responsible and eco-friendly wedding in 2020. One of the sayings popular with those who love the pristine beaches of Florida's west coast is "take only photos, leave only footprints". Suncoast Weddings include the setup and break down the cost of all decor within their itemized proposal so there will be no surprises when it is time to pay and every couple can rely on their sense of environmental responsibility in that the beach will be left as perfect as it was at the start of the day. This attitude and transparency with no hidden fees is an important tenet underpinning the business.



Traditional reception venues remain popular into 2020 although the inland waterways on the west coast of Florida around the Clearwater and Madeira Beach areas offer another opportunity for a unique reception experience. This is a dinner cruise reception. With a choice of sleek modern boats or a charismatic paddleboat, the reception typically lasts about 3 hours and offers an ever-changing panorama allowing family and friends to party together whilst enjoying the scenic surroundings. Couple the experience with a fantastic menu and a memorable evening is sure to follow.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit.



A popular twist on a familiar theme is to gather family and friends together for a beach house wedding. Suncoast Wedding s partner with the Sunset Beach House to offer a venue directly on Treasure Island Beach. The shore is transformed into a ceremony site and then the back yard of the property becomes the 'al fresco' reception venue. If the wedding party is more than twenty or so, there are hotels nearby or boutique cottages offering the prospect of a memorable stay.



