Florida Beach Weddings and Reception Packages Are a Popular Choice for Couples Planning Beach Weddings on a Budget

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- There are many options available when planning affordable beach weddings in Florida. Many couples start their search online with beach wedding packages as they are typically set up to 'bundle and save' over building a ceremony from scratch. One way to help keep the costs under control is to bring other elements of the wedding day into the same invoice, this way the total can be easily understood. Other elements may include a beach wedding reception, a custom wedding cake, a DJ, a musician, linens, a buffet, and extra photography on the wedding day to capture the moments before and after the wedding itself. Suncoast Weddings, premier Florida wedding planners based on Treasure Island on the west coast of Florida, offer packages for the ceremony and receptions to follow. Some beaches allow a reception on the shore, a popular toast for a sunrise reception is orange juice and a wedding cake is perfect any time of the day.



Other alternate venues include beach pavilions which can be rented or beach houses and local boutique cottages which provide accommodation for family and friends as well as doubling as a reception venue. With one point of contact to liaise with throughout the planning phase, changes to the plans are easier to track. For instance, extra last-minute guests may require additional seating for the ceremony and also a buffet at the reception. Keeping the details in one place helps to relieve some of the stress and align the plans for the big day. Small beach wedding packages and large wedding packages alike can be arranged weeks or months in advance. One of the first steps in the planning phase is applying for a permit for the location and time of the ceremony. This is required for beach vow renewals as well as weddings. This permit locks in the location with the city so the spot cannot be 'double booked'. There are many local beaches to choose from, some are better suited to small and intimate celebrations, whereas others can accommodate a large number of guests and may be located adjacent to a reception venue or restaurant. A popular time to schedule a beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is sunset.



To get the romantic sunset portraits of the happy couple it is recommended to start the ceremony about one hour prior to the published sunset time. This allows ample time for a relaxed ceremony and the group wedding portraits with members of the wedding party before the couple can stroll along the beach and admire the sunset while the photographer takes the 'golden hour' portraits as the sun sets. Sunset time schedules are available months in advance and planning should also take into consideration any additions to the regular ceremony time such as a reading or live music.



A popular twist on a familiar theme is to gather family and friends together for a beach house wedding. Suncoast Weddings partner with the Sunset Beach House to offer a venue directly on Treasure Island Beach. The shore is transformed into a ceremony site and then the back yard of the property becomes the 'al fresco' reception venue. If the wedding party is more than twenty or so, there are hotels nearby or boutique cottages offering the prospect of a memorable stay.



Treasure Island Florida Wedding Packages, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, Madeira Beach weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom made cake, a coordinator for the wedding and a professional beach wedding photographer.



Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of planning a beach wedding in Florida.



