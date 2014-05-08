Air conditioning contractor in Melbourne begins local online marketing campaign

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Florida Breeze, an air conditioning contractor located in Melbourne, FL, has formed a marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



Through its partnership with BizIQ, Florida Breeze will appeal to local area customers by enhancing its online presence to rank in Google’s local search results. BizIQ will assist the company by launching a brand new website, paving the way for a more seamless online browsing experience. BizIQ efforts will also include optimizing content to achieve better local search results and providing a knowledge base for the company through an informative, richly-populated blog.



In optimizing its online branding and streamlining its web presence, Florida Breeze is seeking to cater to those local area clients in need of air conditioner installation, maintenance, service or repair, provided by licensed and insured professionals.



“We employ some of the finest air conditioning contractors in Melbourne, FL and have been known for years as dedicated professionals who provide quality work,” said Kristin Kelly, Owner of Florida Breeze. “Our goal in working with BizIQ to expand our web presence is to gain traction with valuable customers who may never have worked with us or who are encountering the need for our services for the first time.”



About Florida Breeze

Established in 1984, Florida Breeze maintains a track record of service excellence that spans three decades. The company specializes in air conditioner installation, service and repair, heat pump repair and replacement, as well as air quality and filtration for both residential and light commercial properties.



An accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, Florida Breeze employs NATE certified technicians to ensure the highest quality work possible. The company provides emergency services when necessary and carries a vast array of trusted name brand products, to accommodate any customer need.



To learn more about Florida Breeze, its services or to inquire about its scope of work and estimates, please visit the company’s website at http://www.floridabreeze.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.