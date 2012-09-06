Florida Companies Sourcing Sheet Metal Fabrication and Machining Services on AMSN

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- The Sunshine State and its vast manufacturing community has been the focus as of late of the American Machine Shops Network and its growing association of fabrication and machining specialists at http://www.MFGpartners.net Early Wednesday the company announced its now working with the Industrial Leaders Group (ILG), widely considered the pioneer of the US Manufacturing Movement (USMM) to help Florida manufacturers prosper again on a national and international scale utilizing the client-centered focus of improved quality and advanced technology.



MFGpartners.net said its marketplace has grown significantly over the last 6 months are a result of its marketing and cross-promotion agreements arranged with hundreds of other websites focusing on the manufacturing sector. According to AMSN spokesman Matthew Holmes, companies can now submit an RFQ directly to manufacturers profiled on the company's marketplace approved and accredited by ILG and its team of quality manufacturing specialists at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html Holmes said recent request for quotes include services and products such as fabricating sheet metal, precision manufacturing and assembly, rapid prototyping, front panels, enclosures, electro-mechanical packaging, mold making, grinding, castings, sanding, specialty in-house tooling, inspection and finishing services.



“The capability of a machine shop has much to do with the company's machinery and equipment as well as its team of machinists, fabricators, molders and other craftsman,” said Holmes. He added, “The American Machine Shops Network proudly offers some of the most experienced manufacturers in Florida as well as across the nation operating state-of-the-art equipment such as CNC machining centers, bending and rolling machines, press brakes, Swiss machines, punch presses, precision drills, grinders and other advanced machine tools.”



Machine/job shops interested in becoming a member of MFGpartners can acquire further information on the benefits of membership at http://www.MFGpartners.net/advertise



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net