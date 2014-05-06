Florida Dolphin Tours Announces Kennedy Space Center Tours to Families and Friends

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- With the recent announcement of the availability of its touring services, families and friends can now avail the tour services of Florida Dolphin Tours.



There are so many things to see in Central Florida that most of its visitors have a hard time going to them all. By using the services of Florida Dolphin Tours, it will no longer be difficult for people to visit all the important tourist spots in this place.



FDT offers their clients a comprehensive touring package that includes Kennedy Space Center tours, a NASA Florida Tour and KSC tours. These are the spots and theme parks that the sunshine state is very proud of. Families and friends will be able to see all of these unique and interesting spots by using the touring services of this company.



FDT offers their clients more than 30 quality days and night out, all originating in the Orlando and Kissimmee area.



When it comes to prices, no other tour provider can beat FDT. Their prices are among the most competitive in the marketplace. This is made possible by their close relationship with other operators in the industry which enables them to “bundle” a number of otherwise expensive items into cost effective family tour packages. This is why their KSC tours, a NASA Florida Tour are very affordable.



By Craig P. McGill



About Florida Dolphin Tours

For more than 17 years, Florida Dolphin Tours has been the premiere sightseeing tour and excursion company in Florida. They offer their clients the chance to experience “the other side” of Florida. People can expect the best touring experience with FDT because of their combined 100 years of experience in the Florida excursion industry. This company is now considered as the industry leader and the preferred tour operator for the majority of the world’s top travel providers.



Contact Details



Craig P. McGill

7011 Grand National Drive, Suite 104,

Orlando, Florida 32819

Phone: (844) 242 2777 Toll Free

Fax: (407) 352 4294