Florida Dolphin Tours Different Tours and Excursions at Affordable Prices

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- If you are nature lover then you will certainly like enjoying your leisure in the Sunshine State of Florida. Most enthralling experience could be close encounters will dolphins, considered to be the most intelligent species of life apart from human beings.



And when it comes to a rare combination of leisure with adventure and excitement; Florida Dolphin Tours will stand out on most counts. Many visitors and travelers consider the agency as one of the best travel agencies not only in Florida but in the country as well.



Food, accommodation, and transport are the three main concerns of any tourist or traveler visiting any country or place for leisure, family tours, or business. Florida Dolphin Tours come up with some excellent combinations of all the three ingredients for their clients.



“We are Central Florida’s number one sightseeing tour and excursions operator – let us help you create the memories of a lifetime!” This is how the Executive Director of the Company describes his agency.



True to such claims; the sightseeing and tours organizer comes up with a number of tour packages like the superstar adventure with the legendary Mickey Mouse, 2-day Key Largo Getaway with Dolphin encounter, 2-day South Beach Getaway with Dolphin encounter, and Florida wildlife and Manatee adventure tours among others. All these tours are explosive packages of excitement, thrill, and adventure for the travelers.



It does not mean that the agency does not arrange other tours and trips. There are many tours and trips for sightseeing, round trip transportation to South Beach in Miami, shopping, and exploration of nature at its very best.



Visitors may also like the Kennedy Space Center visit with space lunch, Miami Everglades, Clearwater Beach Day and Lunch, and above all; the VIP Planet Hollywood. Each of these packages is full of entertainment, excitement, and memorable experiences.



As one of the executives remarked; “arrive in style in a stretch limo to the amazing Planet Hollywood at Downtown Disney for dining, shopping, and entertainment”, indicating what the tour has in store for you.



The agency takes complete care of the accommodation and transportation of its client who avails the touring packages. For accommodation; they have Damai that is located in the heart of the Central Florida resort area and just a mile away from the Walt Disney World Resort. Coral Kay, Palisades Resorts Orlando, Lake Buena Vista Resort Village and Spa; Hawthorn Suites Lake Buena Vista, Hawthorn Suites Universal, and the Enclave Hotel and Suites are some other exotic accommodations that the agency arranges for its clients.



Dolphins in Florida have everything to make you happy and your visit an experience for the rest of your life.



Looking for a swim with dolphins Orlando tour? Florida Dolphin Tours has many different tours and excursions for you and your family. Head over to their site and check out their Kennedy Space Center Tours .



Contact:

http://floridadolphintours.com/