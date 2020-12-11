Florida Evictions and Foreclosures May See a Surge

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- The office's Household Pulse Report shows that just over half of Florida adults living in households not currently on rent or lease have an enhanced risk of being evicted or being foreclosed within the next pair of months.



The Household Pulse Research explores the diverse facets of the pandemic that have influenced the lives of individuals, from housing to jobs to education. The findings are regularly put out in terms of informing federal and state response and rehabilitation strategies.



The ban on evictions in Florida expired about two months ago. The federal CDC moratorium is expected to expire by the end of 2020.



For customers thinking about purchasing foreclosure property in Florida cities and areas like Naples or Collier County, Monroe Funding Corporation can provide quick financing with lenient terms and very few requirements. Visit https://monroefundingcorp.com website and fill out the online application to get started.



About Monroe Funding Corporation

Monroe Funding Corporation is a direct equity lender serving clients throughout Central and South Florida, specializing in first mortgages on non-owner occupied residential and commercial property investments as well as real estate loan options. Our fast and flexible loan programs get clients to the closing table quickly and professionally. For more information on hard money lending Naples, please call 954-816-0388 or fill out the application.