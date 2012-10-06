Florida Exclusive Medicare Supplement Leads Now Available from Benepath

Newtown Sq, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2012 -- With a business boost using Florida Medicare supplement leads, an insurance agent helps seniors stay healthy.



“These days, Florida Medicare supplement leads are hot items. The nation is graying, and baby boomers have come to a transition point in their lives where they now qualify for Medicare, and also need Medicare supplements to fill in the gaps. It’s a captive market, in that health insurance protects a senior’s most precious asset – their health,” indicated Clelland Green, RHU, CEO, and president of benepath.net, Pennsylvania.



Insurance agents working this niche, and buying Florida Medicare supplement leads, are aware that many, but not all, seniors have reached a point in their lives where they are more financially comfortable; a result of saving all their lives. Provided they are not spending their cash reserves on nursing home care, they are relatively well off.



In reality, they likely also paid relatively little for their house, compared to today’s market. Many seniors still own their own homes, fully paid for and mortgage free. “While they are still paying property taxes, gone are the days of handing out cash to pay off their mortgage. What was once a $45,000 home may now be worth $450,000, and although their money is tied up in the house, they may have fewer expenses, which simply means they may have more on hand to buy Medicare supplements,” suggested Green.



The beauty of using Florida Medicare supplement leads is the opportunity it provides for insurance agents to sell a worthwhile product that helps their customers. Most seniors want to protect their assets, particularly after a lifetime of working for them.



“Protecting their health is a vital consideration for them, and if you have the right Medicare supplement products, you will be able to sell them. One distinct benefit is Medicare supplements take care of co-payments; a significant issue for seniors, should they become ill,” Green added.



Choose a lead generation company with a sterling reputation, and order exclusive Florida Medicare supplement leads for the best return on the investment of business dollars. Even though running an insurance agency is a business, many agents are in this line of work because they genuinely want to help others and see them stay healthy. To that end, many agents also offer seniors long-term care insurance, final expense insurance and a variety of financial planning options. Insurance these days is pro-active and aimed at bettering the lives of clients.



To learn more, visit http://www.benepath.net