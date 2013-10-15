Florida Executive Coaching Corp Tackles Coaching Defensiveness

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Executive Coach Dr. Mary Key helps executives and organizations to effectively utilize coaching for greater productivity, behavior change and succession planning through a system of Right Focus, Right People, and Right Execution. Dr. Key’s website and blog provide useful information for those considering or already utilizing executive coaching, and for helpful information leading to enhanced personal development. Key informs readers of what it takes to benefit from coaching, developing the theme, Executive Coaching in Florida: Are You Coachable?, guiding readers through an application of a Coaching Defensiveness scale—the Harvard Business Review scale, published onsite for her readers.



Key describes her role as a “thinking partner, trusted advisor, executive coach” as well as a consultant, public speaker and author. The information describes the purpose of enlisting an executive coach,



“In business, a coach’s role is typically to help executives develop in some key areas that will enhance their leadership capabilities or, at times, in a specific content area.”



To benefit from coaching, organizations and individual executives need to be aware that executives have to be willing to make changes, adapt their style to the organization culture, and take down defenses. Taking down defenses in favor of a curious, interested, adaptable, and appreciative approach, will maximize the positive benefits from executive coaching for individual executives, teams, and organizations.



About Dr. Mary Key

Dr. Mary Key of Key Associates, Inc. has been coaching C-suite executives for nearly 20 years and she describes her business mission, “I am dedicated to helping leaders succeed and their organizations grow.” The results of executive coaching services from Key Associates, Inc. with Fortune 500 companies, Inc. 500 winners, government agencies, and award winning non-profits have been outstanding. See the Key Associates, Inc. website for a list of winning organizations that have benefited from nearly 20 years of coaching expertise provided by Key Associates. Executive Coaching from Key Associates results in individual and organizational breakthroughs, and often times leads to exponential growth through more effective strategic planning, leadership, team development, conflict resolution, and improved focus, leading to enhanced productivity.



Visit the Key Associates, Inc. website and blog and rate your Coaching Defensiveness, and explore the subject Executive Coaching in Florida: Are You Coachable?



Contact Dr. Mary Key and Key Associates, Inc. at: info@keyassociates.com