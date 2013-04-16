Florida Firm Helps Raise Funds for Shelter Animals' Comfort

Ocala, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- When Operation Blankets of Love provides blankets, toys and other comfort items to dogs and cats in animal shelters, it does more than soothe frightened, lonely animals. The items the nonprofit organization provides could literally be a matter of life or death.



The reason is simple: Comfortable animals are more likely to be happy and responsive when people arrive at shelters looking for pets to adopt. The more responsive an animal is, the more likely it is to be adopted. More adopted animals mean fewer shelter deaths.



Operation Blankets of Love, based in southern California, is dedicated to supplying animal shelters and rescue organizations with blankets and other comfort items. Shelters typically have no budget for such items.



When Operation Blankets of Love needed to raise money for its work, the organization turned to The Wristband Factory for custom silicone wristbands. Starting with an initial order of 1,000 wristbands debossed with the group’s name and “Save Homeless Animals” in black ink, the organization found the wristbands sold so well that they returned with a second order for 6,000 more. Funds raised by the sales of the wristbands go to support the organization’s cause.



The Wristband Factory is proud to help Operation Blankets of Love’s mission to improve the lives of homeless animals and increase their chances for adoption. We appreciate the trust the group placed in us to help them raise funds to carry out their important work.



