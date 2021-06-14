Florida Healthcare Law Firm Announces Healthcare Business Operations Help

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- Florida Healthcare Law Firm, a leading legal organization with an exclusive focus on healthcare, is proud to announce healthcare business operations assistance. This suite of services is made for hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare agencies.



Through the healthcare business operations program, the team offers:



Recruitment and retention agreements

Clinic licenses

Payment guidance, including advice on using W2s or 1099s

Employee handbook development

Noncompete agreement enforcement

Termination agreements



The team can also assist with:



Medical practices. The group can help business enterprises get organized without violating Stark laws.



Addiction treatment facilities. The team can help organizations get the right licenses and set up properly, so they can treat patients.



Healthcare facilities. Organizations like surgery centers and imaging centers may need help in setting up and running properly.



These services are critical as healthcare organizations step back from COVID treatments and into a profitable future.



"We know many organizations were just holding on and waiting for the pandemic to end before making structural changes," says a representative from Florida Healthcare Law Firm. "Now that we see the light at the end of the tunnel, it's time to think about making changes to stay limber and profitable. We can help with that."



Interested parties can find out more about available services on the Florida Healthcare Law Firm website.



About Florida Healthcare Law Firm

Florida Healthcare Law Firm is located in Delray Beach, Florida. A large team offers advice and counsel on a variety of topics of interest to doctors, nurses, administrators, and payors. Services include pharmacy law, regulatory compliance assessments, employment issues, and dental law.