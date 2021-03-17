Florida Healthcare Law Firm Announces Medical Practice Insurance Purchasing Help

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The Florida Healthcare Law Firm, a leading legal organization for medical professionals of all types, is proud to announce a new program. People hoping to purchase medical malpractice insurance for physicians in Florida can get the help they need. The firm can help surgeons and hospitals too.



Many Floridians were shocked to discover that the doctors, surgeons, and other medical professionals they visit may not have insurance. A report in The News Press detailed how many medical professionals chose to "go bare" and skip out on malpractice insurance.



The practice isn't illegal, but it can come with consequences. Consumers may find it harder to sue these professionals for malpractice.



"Going without malpractice insurance can also put a doctor or surgeon in really poor company," says Autumn Piccolo from the Florida Healthcare Law Firm. "Doctors that go bare are often in trouble with the law themselves. Associating with people like this can cause serious reputation problems."



After the story broke in the press in 2019, the team at Florida Healthcare Law Firm chose to act.



"We were horrified that so many doctors and surgeons weren't getting the help they needed to make smart insurance decisions," Autumn Piccolo says. "We started developing this program right away so we could provide much-needed counsel."



Now, Florida Healthcare Law Firm can offer assistance with medical malpractice insurance for physicians in Florida. The team can help clients to:



- Shop. What programs are available right now? What plans offer the best protection at the right price point?

- Buy. How should the purchase agreement be structured? Who should be the primary benefit holder?

- Update. If a doctor's circumstances change, how should the plan be amended?



Medical malpractice insurance for surgeons in Florida is similarly complicated. And medical malpractice insurance for hospitals in Florida is even more complex.



"Our clients are wise and talented people, but they often get confused about the terms and limits in insurance plans," Autumn Piccolo says. "We take the hard work away, so these clients can focus on saving lives."



