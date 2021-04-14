Florida Healthcare Law Firm Announces Regulatory Enforcement Webinar

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Florida Healthcare Law firm announces that a leading Florida medical attorney is hosting a free, one-hour webinar on April 28.



During the webinar, the attorney will discuss actions taken by the Biden administration during the first 100 days in office. Many of those decisions have real-world impact on healthcare providers at work today.



The webinar is meant to help busy professionals get the data they need as quickly as possible. As Florida continues to recover from COVID-19, these discussions are more important now than ever.



"We know from talking to our clients that education has taken a back burner in 2020 and 2021," says a representative from Florida Healthcare Law Firm. "Doctors and nurses continue to deal with incredibly sick patients, as well as worried family members. They just don't have time to watch the news carefully."



But many of the decisions made by the Biden team could impact healthcare organizations. For example, as federal programs are reexamined and reallocated, local policies may also shift.



"We're watching the Florida Medicare appeal process closely," the representative says. "Medicare has been a lightening rod for elected officials, and they continue to squabble over compensation rates and rules."



Medicare's changes, including those in place now and those proposed, could merit discussion during the webinar. The team may also discuss potential tax changes.



"We know the team is considering rolling back some protections for the wealthy, and that could have an impact on Florida estate tax planning," says the representative. "Medical professionals are people too, and they are planning for the future. We want to make sure they can do so safely."



There's no fee to sign up for this webinar held by a Florida medical attorney. Head to the Florida Healthcare Law Firm website, and register by answering just a few questions.



"We hope to see many people show up for this important webinar," the representative says. "And if this topic isn't right for you, know we have many others coming up soon."



