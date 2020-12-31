Florida Healthcare Law Firm Begins the New Year with the Addition of Attorney Karen Davila, Pharmacy Law Specialist

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2020 -- Florida Healthcare Law Firm has announced that they have added Karen Davila to the team. Karen brings a wealth of healthcare business expertise working with national corporate pharmacies, large hospitals and local family-run businesses. As part of the firm's expert pharmacy law team, Karen will advise independent pharmacies on matters such as PBM audits, regulatory compliance and transactional support. She also has experience complex provider relationships, reimbursement, fraud and abuse, DEA and FDA regulatory compliance, scope of practice of health care professionals, and quality/patient safety issues across the health care continuum.



"Karen has unique experience with many high-profile pharmacies. She is a great addition to our pharmacy law team here in Delray Beach." Florida Healthcare Law Firm COO Autumn Piccolo says. Founder and President, Jeff Cohen, goes on to say that, "It's easy to say too little about a lawyer like Karen Davila. Her career has included stints as general counsel to hospitals and other large healthcare companies and legal counsel to Walmart, where she handled their pharmacy issues. She's board certified as an expert in Health Law and is a truly seasoned expert healthcare business advisor, especially in all matters involving pharmacies and life care communities."



Karen will be contributing to monthly webinars and blogs held by the firm, starting with a free webinar on January 20th titled "COVID-19 Vaccination in Healthcare Businesses: What Your Office Needs To Know Now," joined by attorneys Jeff Cohen and Dean Viskovich. The law firm has an industry-leading reputation for their heavy focus on community education through their newsletter, blogs and webinars, which provide updated and free information on trending topics in the medical field. Anyone who owns or manages a medical business is free to read the blogs and view the monthly webinar. Dates and topics are announced on social media with weekly reminders and viewers can also request new topics to be covered.



We know that it's impossible to stay up on the latest trends in the industry. There's more opportunity now than ever for small healthcare business owners and doctors alike. Think about a doctor who has their own practice and now wants to add telehealth as a delivery system. What do they do? Who can they go to for some basic information? Would you rather read something written by a copywriter or something actually written by a lawyer who works in that field? Our blogs and webinars give us a chance to connect with former and potential clients and provide them with reliable legal advice.



For more information, contact 561-455-7700 or visit: https://www.floridahealthcarelawfirm.com/contact-page/



Florida Healthcare Law Firm has been around for years, providing high-quality legal assistance to medical businesses and individual clients throughout the State of Florida. Monthly events including free webinars, blogs and other options are conducted to provide business owners and managers a platform to get detailed information related to their field. If you would like to see a topic covered or if you have any questions, feel free to contact us today.



