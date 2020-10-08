Florida Healthcare Law Firm Continues Team Expansion with Addition of Dean Viskovich, Laboratory Compliance & Operations Specialist

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Florida Healthcare Law Firm in Delray Beach, FL has exceeded their 2020 growth plans with the fourth hire this year, seasoned attorney Dean Viskovich, aka "The Lab Guy". Dean will play an essential role representing healthcare businesses and providers with respect to regulatory compliance matters and is uniquely experienced on issues pertaining to laboratory compliance, as well as laboratory operations. Dean has over 25 years' experience in the health law space and is licensed in both Florida and New York.



Florida Healthcare Law Firm has announced that they have added Dean Viskovich, "The Lab Guy," to the team. Dean brings a wealth of healthcare business expertise working on the inside in settings such as laboratories and health insurance companies. Dean has served as a trial attorney on behalf of insurance companies and healthcare providers. He specializes in laboratory compliance and offers education and training programs geared at OIG compliance. Dean's extensive experience in laboratory compliance and operations includes Stark, Anti-Kickback, Fraudulent Claims Act, Safe Harbor and State regulatory provisions. Additional areas of expertise include billing, reimbursement, charge-master review, CPT, ICD-10, HCPC coding and audits.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has obviously overwhelmed medical providers and laboratories. With a brand new virus, labs had to revise their requisition forms to expand testing menus to include COVID-19. Dean has first-hand experience in legal compliance analysis and input regarding the revisions," Florida Healthcare Law Firm COO Autumn Piccolo says. Founder and President, Jeff Cohen, goes on to say that, "With Dean's legal and business experience, we are confident that laboratories will certainly benefit from his services. Laboratory Legal and Compliance services are essential in adapting to today's business healthcare environment. We are extremely lucky to have Dean on our team, especially now, to represent the clients we have on the front lines of the pandemic."



Dean will be contributing to monthly webinars and blogs held by the firm. The law firm has an industry-leading reputation for their heavy focus on community education through their newsletter, blogs and webinars, which provide updated and free information on trending topics in the medical field. Anyone who owns or manages a medical business is free to read the blogs and view the monthly webinar. Dates and topics are announced on social media with weekly reminders and viewers can also request new topics to be covered.



We know that it's impossible to stay up on the latest trends in the industry. There's more opportunity now than ever for small healthcare business owners and doctors alike. Think about a doctor who has their own practice and now wants to add telehealth as a delivery system. What do they do? Who can they go to for some basic information? Would you rather read something written by a copywriter or something actually written by a lawyer who works in that field? Our blogs and webinars give us a chance to connect with former and potential clients and provide them with reliable legal advice.



Florida Healthcare Law Firm has been around for years, providing high-quality legal assistance to medical businesses and individual clients throughout the State of Florida. Monthly events including free webinars, blogs and other options are conducted to provide business owners and managers a platform to get detailed information related to their field. If you would like to see a topic covered or if you have any questions, feel free to contact us today.



