Florida Healthcare Law Firm Leads the Way for Telehealth Investigation Across the State.

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Florida Healthcare Law Firm is one of the leading telehealth investigation and telemedicine law firms today. With a strong leadership and a team of healthcare lawyers, the firm has helped and is helping many hospitals and private practitioners understand the legal nuances of telehealth.



"Telehealth investigation gained a legal status with the help of Florida's Telehealth Law on July 1, 2019. The law clearly states the authorization of healthcare services via telecommunication methods. However, it excludes audio-only phone calls, duplicate transmissions and email. While many practitioners may be aware about this law and its statutes, however, many people do not really understand the way one should deal with such a law. With the help of Florida's doctor-lawyer firm, clients can gain access to information, latest updates and different legal nuances attached to this section. The firm maintains absolute confidentiality and helps clients resolve any litigations, queries, setups, etc." Firms media spokesperson.



While there are quite a few law firms specializing in telehealth investigation, FHLF caters to every individual falling under the healthcare sector. From DMEs to private practitioners, hospitals to hospital staff, start-ups, pharmacies, imaging centers, substance abuse centers, home health agencies, and many others. For more information, please reach out to the team on the toll free number (888)455-7702 or book a consultation on www.floridahealthcarelawfirm.com today!



About Florida Healthcare Law Firm

Florida Healthcare Law Firm has been around for years, providing high-quality legal assistance to medical businesses and individual clients throughout the State of Florida. Monthly events including free webinars, blogs and other options are conducted to provide business owners and managers a platform to get detailed information related to their field. If you would like to see a topic covered or if you have any questions, feel free to contact us today.



