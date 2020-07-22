Florida Healthcare Law Firm Offers New Webinar for August Hosted by Business Lawyer

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- The Florida Healthcare Law Firm will host multiple webinars in the upcoming weeks hosted by a business law lawyer in Florida among others. Topics will include DME and chiropractic compliance. These webinars are free and a monthly trend for the firm that offers free information in this form as well as monthly blogs written by their attorneys. The focus of each campaign is to provide people with the most accurate and updated information around healthcare including owning and operating a medical practice.



"Most people head to search engines to get their information on these topics, including doctors. We want to make sure that they have a place they can go, not only for the best info but also reliable, factual information. The issue with many sites is that they try to show you partial info to get you to call them. We don't believe in that; we create content produced by a real business law lawyer in Florida who has practiced in this field for years and knows what they are talking about." Florida Healthcare Law Firm Representative



The law firm maintains updated information on their site via their blog and shares the posts via social media in an effort to ensure that followers are able to find the information as they need it, as well as updates on new events including the webinars. Because the content is created by a business lawyer in Florida, the information is accurate and follows the latest regulations as they relate to the medical field.



"You cannot overlook the value of having free information provided to you from a lawyer. If you own a business in the medical field, you need to make sure that you are not only getting reliable information but the latest. The medical field is always changing, and technology and new options are causing major changes in regulation. The coronavirus alone has completely thrown things upside down and we want to make sure that medical professionals have a reliable resource they can count on."



The Florida Healthcare Law Firm has served medical professionals and business owners throughout the state for years and addresses a variety of services including telehealth, CBD, buying a new practice, selling a practice and much more. Contact us today to learn more or visit our site to get the dates for our next webinars.



