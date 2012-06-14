Hurricane Beryl and Early Florida Hurricane Season Mean It Is Time to Review Home Insurance Policies

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Every year, hurricane season puts people on edge. The experienced agents at FloridaInsurance.com are ready to help homeowners protect their most valuable asset.



Every Florida resident is aware of the risks with living in the Sunshine State. In fact, many Floridians have not fully recovered from hurricanes that swept through the state a few years ago. FloridaInsurance.com cautions residents to make sure they are adequately prepared for hurricanes, as every summer is unpredictable and with Hurricane Beryl hitting Florida one week before Hurricane Season officially begins this is not the year to look the other way on home coverage.



As Florida enters hurricane season, residents should start buying extra food, canned goods, and other supplies such as flashlights, batteries, and personal items. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recommends storing 1 gallon of water per person per day. In the past, Florida residents have had to go up to a week without running water. There are other considerations should an evacuation becomes necessary.



A good home insurance policy will cover the material things. Evacuees should make sure they have an adequate supply of medications, clothing for all weather conditions, and necessary travel items.



Computers should be backed up using an online service. For personal use, several services are available for less than one hundred dollars a year. As many people store photos, financial information, and work related data on their home computers, having an online backup service in place will help protect that information.



FloridaInsurance.com stated, “You should talk to your agent about your electronic items. Make sure the policy that you have in place covers all of your computers and entertainment devices.”



The company advises Floridians to increase wind damage coverage before a storm is in the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic coast. Insurance companies have a system they use to decide when it is too late to write home insurance policies or increase wind damage coverage. In most cases, once someone is concerned about the storm, it is already on the map, and insurance companies will not do anything until the storm has passed.



Sitting down with a Florida home insurance agent before hurricanes are in the news can provide peace of mind through the summer and financial protection when it’s needed most.



Learn more at http://www.floridainsurance.com/.