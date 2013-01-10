Florida Homeowners Cautioned About Hot Tub Drowning Risks

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Florida is well known for its beaches, poolside summers, and tropical climate. However, Floridians always get a few months of chilly weather, during which they cover the pool and warm up the hot tub.



Hot tubs are a popular patio accessory offering many therapeutic benefits as well as a way to unwind and relax. But as with any pool of water, regardless of depth, hot tubs pose a drowning risk, and homeowners should know that in the event of a tragedy, they could be held liable.



Florida home insurance agency, Floridainsurance.com, says “After a hot tub is purchased, you have to notify your insurance company so that they know it has been installed. If you fail to report the installation to your insurance carrier, they may have grounds to deny a claim related to the hot tub.”



At first, homeowners may think that children are most at risk of drowning. However, adults are also at risk, and homeowners must take steps to ensure their guests' safety when relaxing in a hot tub on a cool Florida night.



Floridainsurance.com advises hot tub owners to take the following steps to make sure their guests are safe.



1) Never allow a guest who has consumed drugs or alcohol to use a hot tub. The high temperatures can accelerate and intensify the intoxicating effects and cause them to pass out while in the water.



2) Elderly friends and family members or guests that have diabetes, heart conditions, or other serious ailments should consult a doctor before using a hot tub. Also, the hot water can interfere with certain prescription drugs.



3) Cover the hot tub when it is not in use. Installing a thick, heavy-duty cover can make it difficult for children to get into the water without adult supervision.



4) Keep warm towels nearby so guests are not exposed to cold air immediately after exiting the hot tub. Rapid changes in temperature can cause hypothermia.



Floridainsurance.com advises homeowners to check with their licensed insurance agent to make sure they have adequate liability coverage with their Florida home insurance policy so that they are protected in the event that an accident takes place on their property.



