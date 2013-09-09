Florida Homes and Properties Made Available in Simple Online Property Search

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Real estate broker Caryn Baker has enabled a customized IDX solution for her realty website, thanks to IDX, Inc. Now, thousands of Daytona Beach Area MLS (DBAMLS) listings are available with the click of a mouse for those searching for property in and around the Ormond Beach, Florida. With the amazing IDX technology, it is no wonder Baker and her real estate website are a trusted name in local realty.



Searching online for a home in Florida has never been easier or faster. The dynamic tools provided to Baker for her website by IDX Broker give her the ability to display a search feature with five separate functions. The most powerful of the five, the advanced tool, works to help home seekers narrow the DBAMLS by specifying the features most important to them in a property. These can be as precise as style and garage type, or as open as development and township. Either way, potential buyers have more options than ever before when it comes to them searching for a home online.



An administrative login page helps guide real estate agents utilizing IDX Broker, like Baker, through managing their websites. For Baker, that means she can edit CSS and global wrappers in an effort to create a professional branding that remains consistent throughout each page of her website. In addition, Baker can access and monitor her site traffic and gather potential new clients through a lead generation system. Overall, IDX Broker has revolutionized the way people search for homes on the website Baker supports, while simultaneously simplifying her job.



About Caryn Baker

Caryn Baker is a real estate agent with Realty Pros Assured in Ormond Beach, Florida.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .