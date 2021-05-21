Florida House Representative Wants to Modernize Alimony

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Historically, Florida's alimony laws had originated from the days when the husband was the primary provider for a family, but this is no longer the case. Both men and women are a family's economic providers. The Women's Bureau of the US Department of Labor noted in 2017 that the percentage of families with children under 18 where the mothers were considered equals in terms of pay and income or where the primary and/or sole providers grew from 15.6% (1970) to 40.4% in 2017, with the expectancy that that number will continue to rise.



"In Florida, it's time for us to update the tired, obsolete, and frankly reflexive approach to the award of alimony in Florida. With the support of the volunteer-run group Florida Family Fairness, I'm working with state Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota to build a fresh policy to retire our forever alimony law and join the 44 other states that have ended permanent alimony," Rodriguez says of his initiative.



The proposed legislation (CS/HB 1559/SB 1922) seeks to end permanent alimony and set divorced couples up for success as they transition into independence and self-sufficiency.



"We have taken smart, principle-driven, conservative action to increase economic opportunity for people across our state, provide relief from taxes, and stimulate job creation. This careful proposal to reform our out-of-date divorce laws is a reality-based one."



