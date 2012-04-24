Florida Insurance Agent Glad to See Bills Focused on Eliminating Fraud

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- Florida’s legislature made two moves in 2012 in an attempt to cut back on insurance fraud in the sunshine state.



The first move was to pass long-awaited personal injury protection reforms. This law is aimed at closing phony health care clinics that exist to aid career criminals that stage car wrecks to collect on the no-fault insurance. The new law puts controls on the health care industry that forces them to be more accountable.



The legislature also passed a bill this year that is geared toward slowing workers compensation fraud by regulating the money services industry. Criminals have been using check-cashing businesses to fraud the workers’ compensation business. Tighter controls on the money services sector could make it more difficult for criminals to defraud the people of Florida.



“Any time we take steps to cut back insurance fraud, we are helping Floridians keep their insurance rates low,” said Lee Rogers of Orlando’s Florida Insurance Group. “This is a good deal for Florida residents. It is a signal that the state government is paying attention to law enforcement officers when they hear stories of criminals defrauding the system.”



The new personal injury protection law was the subject of a great deal of political debate this year and has been under consideration for several years. The new law eliminates many practices from being eligible for PIP payments and closes the window of opportunity for criminals.



“I am so glad that these laws are changing and it is going to become more difficult for criminals to operate in our state,” Rogers said.



