Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Marathon Electric Sign & Light a leading Florida Keys electrical contractor, moves to online marketing utilizing a website and various online marketing portals to expand their reach to new customers throughout the Florida Keys.



Marathon Electric understands the importance of expanding their presence and there is no better marketplace than online. “If people search for a Key West sign contractor on their computers or smart phones, we want to be on that list of results says Randall Mearns, President of Marathon Electric Sign & Light, Inc.”



Smart phones are the sleeping giant in the search engine marketing scheme. They are beginning to take an important role in marketing as more people use them to search for the products and services they need.



Marketing the company online will allow Marathon Electric to expand its operations throughout the Florida Keys and grow its revenue. In addition, it will save the company money that it has allocated for traditional marketing that is not as effective as it once had been. Traditional marketing, although still important, is being replaced by online methods and each year it becomes less effective.



Companies such as Marathon Electric are beginning to allocate less of their financial funding to traditional marketing and more to online means.



About Marathon Electric Sign & Light, Inc.

Marathon Electric Sign & Light, Inc. is a leading Florida Keys electrical contractor. They offer commercial and residential electric services throughout the Florida Keys. As a Florida Keys sign contractor, they help businesses of all sizes promote their locations with new signs, maintenance or sign repair. .



Media Contact:

Marathon Electric Sign & Light, Inc.

10690 Aviation Blvd.

Marathon, FL 33050

800-749-0922



News Release

Randall Mearns

President

Marathon Electric Sign & Light, Inc

305-743-5805

randy@marathonelectricfla.com