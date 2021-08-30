Florida Laws That Could Impact Motorcycle Claims

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- Understanding Florida law and working with a car accident attorney in Florida can help you navigate the strenuous process of filing and processing a claim.



A common question in motorcycle accidents is how liable the driver will be. Florida law states that fault is assigned within a system known as pure comparative negligence. Compensation may be reduced by the amount (in percentage form) the driver was responsible for the accident in question. This is why it is of the utmost importance to understand the law and your legal rights during your case.



If you do not have a motorcycle license or an endorsement on your regular driver's license, fault is more likely to be assigned to you, even if you were injured. If you do not have daytime lights that work or fail to use them, visibility could be reduced, thus resulting in an accident at your fault. Motorcycles that do not have footrests and handlebars along with working lights are deemed dangerous and could result in you receiving a greater level of liability.



Wearing a helmet while operating a motorcycle not only protects your safety but, if you are injured in an accident, will greatly increase your chances of not being held liable. Riders who are 21 years or older and have a minimum of $10,000 in medical insurance coverage may not be required by law to wear a helmet, but you can still be deemed negligent if you do not wear one.



James Piccolino Law, P.A. is here to help you discuss your options following a motorcycle accident. James Piccolino, an experienced lawyer and chiropractor, will work closely with you to ensure your claim is handled properly. Visit us online or call 844.452.6377 to schedule a consultation.