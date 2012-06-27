Florida Life Insurance Agent Offering Unique Online Retirement Tools

Sunrise, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Kim Staples, a leading Florida life insurance agent, recently launched a new tool on her website that features multiple calculators for various financial planning goals. From retirement planning to final expense calculations, these user-friendly tools help people estimate their costs at the click of a button. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institution, “Only 42% of U.S. workers have tried to determine how much they will need to save for a comfortable retirement”. This alarming number highlights the need for financial planning education. According to Kim Staples’ website,



“Our financial calculators are designed as educational tools to help you estimate answers to common financial questions. They are not intended to predict future returns or results. Simply click on one of the general financial topics below and you'll find a selection of easy-to-use calculators about related financial topics”.



Calculators on the website include “How Much Life Insurance Do I Need?” and “What Are the Tax Advantages of An Annuity?”. These calculators help you determine the cost and benefits of standard life insurance plans based on age, annual income, investment return and more. Other calculators include “How Much Will I need to Save for Retirement?” and “How Much Should I save to Reach My Goal?”. These calculators are ideal for people of all ages to figure out exactly how much they should be saving to prepare for comfortable retirement.



Kim Staples is a Florida life insurance agent currently working with New York Life. She specializes in individual and business life insurance, and qualified and non-qualified plans. New York Life is one of the biggest insurance and financial institutions established in 1845.