Florida Literacy Awards Recognizes Outstanding Contributors to Literacy

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) hosted its 30th Annual Literacy Conference May 7-9 at the Hilton Daytona Beach. The three-day Conference provided over 70 training and professional development sessions for adult literacy tutors, teachers, and program administrators across the state. Byron Pitts, the Chief National Correspondent at ABC News, spoke at the opening general session and shared his struggles with literacy as a young man. During that event, Florida Blue announced the continuation of the Florida Health Literacy Initiative grant program with FLC and this year’s award winners. Wells Fargo introduced a new partnership with FLC to provide mini grants to local organizations to integrate financial education into adult education, literacy and family literacy programs.



The Conference hosted the Florida Literacy Awards on Friday as a part of the closing luncheon, which honors and recognizes outstanding literacy practitioners in various categories. Rob Shindler, an adult literacy tutor and author out of Chicago, gave the keynote address for the event.



This year’s Florida Literacy Award recipients include the following individuals and organizations:



Outstanding Business Partner – Forest Hill Elementary, West Palm Beach, FL

Outstanding Literacy Volunteer – Ken Horton, Learn to Read, Jacksonville

Flight for Freedom Award (Student) – Marco Hernandez, Marion County Literacy Council

Excellence in Education – Marion County Literacy Council, Ocala, FL

Mary J. Brogan Leadership Award – Susan Mutschler, Citrus County Library



A special thanks to the 2014 Florida Literacy Conference sponsors - Florida Department of Education, Division of Career and Adult Education, Florida Blue Foundation, Publix Charities, Wells Fargo, Southwest Airlines, Dollar General Literacy Foundation, the Daytona Beach Visitors and Convention Bureau, and Burlington English.