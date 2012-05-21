Florida Literacy Coalition Announces Annual State Literacy Award Winners

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- The Florida Literacy Coalition recently recognized two organizations and three individuals for their commitment and dedication to increasing adult and family literacy in the state of Florida. The awards were presented at a special banquet held during the annual Florida Literacy Conference in St. Petersburg, Fla.



“We congratulate and thank each of these awardees for their hard work and dedication,” said Greg Smith, Executive Director of the Florida Literacy Coalition. “They truly exemplify the tremendous impact that individuals can have in supporting literacy efforts in Florida.”



In all, five awards were presented during the awards banquet.



Rasmussen College was recognized as an Outstanding Business Partner for their exemplary support to the Marion County Literacy Council. This award honors a company or business partner for leadership or significant contributions in support of literacy at the local, regional or state level.



Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka Florida received the Excellence in Education Award, having demonstrated achievement, innovation, leadership and organizational excellence in support of adult and family literacy education.



Lisa Leiby of Clay County was recognized with the Outstanding Literacy Volunteer Award for her work with the Clay County Literacy Coalition. The award recognizes a literacy volunteer who has demonstrated exceptional service and commitment in either tutoring or program operations.



Vilma Sosa, an adult learner from S B Idea in Palm Beach County was honored with the Flight for Freedom Award. Vilma received this award because she has demonstrated exceptional accomplishment in improvement of literacy and leadership skills within her community.



Margaret Poppell, of Learn to Read Northwest Florida, was recognized with the Mary J. Brogan Leadership Award for upholding the highest standards of excellence, dedication, and leadership in Pensacola for the past 25 years.



Smith and Nishad Khan, Florida Literacy Coalition’s Board President, presented each award winner with an engraved glass award, and personally thanked and congratulated him or her for their active role in supporting literacy.



For more information on the award recipients, please visit http://www.floridaliteracy.org/2012awardrecipients.pdf



About the Florida Literacy Conference

The 28th Annual Florida Literacy Conference, “Open Books Open Minds,” took place May 9-11, at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront. The conference offered a diverse selection of workshops led by literacy experts on a variety of topics including adult basic education, literacy, English for speakers of other languages and family literacy. Sponsors of the 2012 Florida Literacy Conference included Florida Blue, Southwest Airlines, Cruise Industry Charitable Foundation, Publix Super Markets Charities, Florida TechNet, Dollar General, Knology, Pinellas Public Library Cooperative, Tampa Bay Times and the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Convention & Visitors Bureau



About the Florida Literacy Coalition

Established in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) promotes, supports, and advocates the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida’s State Adult and Family Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 300 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers throughout Florida. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community-based literacy organizations with training and program development needs. For more information about the FLC call (407) 246-7110 or visit http://www.floridaliteracy.org.