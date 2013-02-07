Florida Man Finds Way to Connect with Cats

Cape Coral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Does your family cat have something to say? A retiree in Florida claims in a new book that he has had conversations with several cats, and over many years with one particular genius cat. Author Lawrence Matthews does not claim to be a “cat communicator” such as found at pet shows, but says that he was gradually drawn into the inter-species communication over many years starting with the one remarkable cat. “It was just ‘learn as you go’”, he says, “and the cat has to feel like participating”. Matthews has just published a Kindle book, The Cat Connection, a memoir covering a lifetime of owning cats. Central to the book are the discoveries he has made about communications between human and cat species. The book of true stories also includes several dozen photos.



Matthews includes many twists and turns from the beginnings of World War II to present-day, including hair-raising tales from when he was a cave explorer and a pilot. He uncovered a mystery in a cave years ago that has never been explained, and includes a picture – and yes, even that is cat-related.



“If you love cats, you’ll love this book,” according to neighbor Cleta Lizas, “and if you’re not a cat lover, you’ll come away from it with an entirely new understanding”. Mrs. Lizas has a winter home near the author and read the draft of the manuscript.



The website for the book is http://www.catconnection.info. Matthews is now retired and living in Florida. He was a former Editor of the NSS News, the monthly magazine of the National Speleological Society (professional cave explorers). He is a Fellow of the Society and served on its Board of Directors. He is an instrument rated pilot and a noted pet photographer.