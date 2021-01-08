Florida May Be Facing a Foreclosure Fiasco

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- The number of properties facing foreclosure filings in August was over 300 percent higher than in July. Over the same time in Hillsborough City, foreclosure filings were almost twice that, a 600+ percent rise. Florida's uptick in mortgage filings may be a matter of resuming court operations, disclosing delays, or reform in any foreclosure laws. With these figures, it is worth keeping a close watch on Florida.



Lakeland was one of the top five metro areas in the United States with the highest foreclosure rate in August (with a minimum 200,000 population).



Conversely, however, low-interest rates, a small supply of housing, and buyers bidding against each other can imply a strong demand.



For more information, please visit https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/local-news/i-team-investigates/floridas-foreclosure-rate-second-highest-in-the-u-s-filings-increase-as-courts-open.



