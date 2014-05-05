Cheaper Motorcycle Insurance Available to Florida Residents

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- With over 600,000 registered motorcycles in Florida, bikers are looking for a way to save on their motorcycle coverage. While bikers want to save, they also want to ensure that they still receive the quality coverage they desire—to achieve the peace of mind they desire to cover the cost of damage and repair if ever required. With the help of the quick and easy online comparison quote tool Discount Motorcycle Insurance, saving has never been easier.



Discount Motorcycle Insurance allows riders to access all major motorcycle coverage providers in Florida, with just a few quick clicks of their mouse. Not only that, those few quick clicks have the potential to save rider hundreds of dollars of their hard earned money each year.



“We are a site created for bikers, by bikers. We provide 100% unbiased access to money saving quotes to ensure bikers have the coverage they require to travel safely on the road.” – Company spokesperson



The quotes at Discount Motorcycle Insurance extend to all types vehicles—from motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and scooters. Since the insurance providers are primarily nationwide providers, most offer quotes for standard cars and trucks too. This means bikers may have access to further cost savings if they bundle their motorcycle coverage with their other insurance needs.



About Discount Motorcycle Insurance

Discount Motorcycle Insurance (http://www.discountmotorcycleinsurance.com) provides fast access to top motorcycle insurance companies by state or major city. Its website makes it easy for visitors to obtain free quotes quickly and learn from hundreds of articles on motorcycle insurance and related topics. The site is designed to help riders find lower insurance rates.