Florida Moving Company Announces Free Online Quote for Customers

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- A leading Florida moving company recently launched its online quote service which can be used for free by interested clients wishing to move anywhere in the United States.



The service is being offered by State Moving Storage, a veteran Miami moving company with solid years of experience in the industry. Trusted by residents and business owners in Florida, the company currently serves more than a dozen major metropolitan cities across the country.



State Moving Storage acknowledges the fact that researching and finding movers in Florida can be a harrowing and time-consuming experience. This is the reason why the company is simplifying its process while providing a comprehensive one-stop-shop moving service for clients.



Customers can now get a quick quotation for their moving needs by completing a simplified and user-friendly online form. They may also get in touch directly with a company representative by calling 1-800-297-MOVE (6683), a toll-free number.



As a leading Florida moving company, State Moving Storage guarantees highly-professional and expert services for its customers. It has an army of well-trained movers and staff who are models of honesty and courtesy. According to its mission statement, the company’s ultimate goal is to provide trustworthy, reliable, and safe moving experience for all customers.



A complete moving package is made available for customers. The company’s value-laden services include competitive pricing, on-time pick-up and delivery service, and safe transport from point of pick-up to final destination.



The company provides portable moving and storage container services. Expert and efficient packing and unpacking services are also available. Unlike other movers in Florida, State Moving Storage offers reliable tracking service to give its customers a worry-free experience.



About State Moving Storage

State Moving Storage has already received many rave reviews from its satisfied customers. It is an industry leader in the field of moving services. With its free online quote and comprehensive service package, moving anywhere in the United States has become safer and more convenient.