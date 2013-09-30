Florida Now Offers Power IDX Search Thanks to Lynne Hartley and Her New Website

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Leesburg, Florida now offers a powerful IDX property search resource. IDX, Inc. and Lynne Hartley have collaborated to deliver IDX predefined neighborhood searches using IDX Broker software. Thousands of Mid Florida Regional MLS (MFRMLS) listings now display on Hartley’s website.



Quick search, custom neighborhood search, showcases, and other IDX Broker features pull images and featured listings directly from MFRMLS. Advanced Search, Listing Search, Address Search, and more MLS search options are available on the front page of the website. Whether searching for a neighborhood, school district, or simply for the latest MLS listings, Hartley delivers the IDX tools necessary to help anyone find the home they want.



Buyers and sellers can also use their iPhone or iPad to search for MLS listings from their mobile devices. Hartley’s mobile application, myAgent by IDX, provides a seamless mobile experience, uncluttered by information and expired or out of date listings. The myAgent mobile application is provided free of charge and can be downloaded directly from Hartley’s website. Once downloaded, the mobile application provides a proximity search based on the mobile user’s GPS coordinate. This allows any Hartley buyer and seller to identify new homes for sale that are close to where they work and play.



About Lynne Hartley

“Lynne was born and raised in New England. Then, her family moved to California where Lynne graduated high school. Since then she has lived in 6 different states: Rhode Island, California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Florida. This unique experience has helped Lynne gain a broader understanding of diversity.



Before her career in real estate, Lynne successfully worked for 15 years as a cake decorator. She used her creativity to gain a good understanding of color, balance and design. She also developed strong customer service and listening skills. Lynne has transitioned this talent to assist her clients in finding the perfect home in Central Florida.



Always improving her education and developing her skills, Lynne has received several designations. Most recently she has earned her Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation. This helps with understanding specific needs for the 55+ market. Lynne also earned the International Real Estate Specialist (IRES) designation. She keeps in contact with Realtors worldwide, and hopes to assist buyers and sellers wanting to venture to or from other countries. She has also completed the Own America Investment Certification Program (OICP) and understands the needs of the growing number of investors in Central Florida.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com .