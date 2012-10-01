Gravis Marketing Announces Recent Florida Political Poll Results

Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- On Sept. 29 and 30, 2012, Gravis Marketing, a non-partisan research firm, conducted a poll of 914 people registered voters in the state of Florida, who are likely to vote in the Senate and Presidential races. Of the 914 who were polled, 49 percent were likely to vote for President Obama in the upcoming Presidential election. Governor Mitt Romney is not far behind, with 48.4 percent reporting that they would vote for him.



In the race for Senate, Bill Nelson won that seat in 2000 after the elder Connie Mack retired. This year, his son, Connie Mack, is running against Democrat Bill Nelson to win the seat. Gravis Marketing’s poll found that the numbers are very close for the Senate seat: 43.1 percent said they would vote for Bill Nelson, while 43 percent said they would vote for Connie Mack.



Gravis Marketing also asked those polled if they had a million dollars and needed someone to manage it, who they would choose: President Obama or Governor Romney. Of the 914 answering the non-partisan poll, 32.5 percent said President Obama would be better at managing the money while 53.2 percent said Governor Romney would be better at managing their money. Some — 14.3 percent — were undecided as to who would better manage their money.



In local politics, 45.1 percent polled said they would vote for Governor Rick Scott, while 40.8 percent would vote for Charlie Crist. Alex Sink garnered 34.2 percent of those polled who would vote for her in the election. In the 2014 race for governor, 43.4 said they would vote for Rick Scott and 30.8 percent said they would vote for Buddy Dyer, the mayor of Orlando. As a whole, 42.3 people think that the country is on the right track and 57.7 people think the country is on the wrong track.



In local news, Gravis Marketing polled the people about the George Zimmerman case. This is a “Stand Your Ground” case where George Zimmerman was accused of killing Trayvon Martin. Some people — 33.9 percent said that they thought Zimmerman was guilty, while 32.1 percent said they thought he was not guilty. Furthermore, 28.8 percent of those polled were unsure as to whether Zimmerman was guilty and 4.1 percent of those polled were unfamiliar with the case.



Poll Results