Florida Prestige Jewelry Launches Website - 10% off Jewelry Discount

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2012 -- Prestige Jewelry is proud to announce that they have now launched their new website in a bid to better cater for the needs of their clients and customers. Since their business launch, Prestige Jewelry have been providing consumers across the world with some of the highest quality and most outstanding selections of jewelry. What makes Prestige Jewelry different is that they believe quality should come together and match another fundamental quality – affordability. All of the products currently listed on their new benefit from the absolute highest quality possible, as well as being extremely affordable. Prestige Jewelry have currently been in the jewelry business for over 20 years.



Prestige Jewelry has also managed to establish itself worldwide – which has contributed to much of the businesses success. With offices in Florida, New York, Europe and Asia, Prestige Jewelry are able to carry an extremely large inventory.



In keeping with that philosophy of knowledge sharing, the new Prestige Jewelry website includes an area solely dedicated to building their customers’ understanding of fine jewelry, diamonds, silver, gold, and platinum.



Customers who would like to sell gold or other luxury assets will also find a guide that answers many of the questions people have when they are looking to sell on precious gift assets.



Additionally, to celebrate the holiday season this year around, Prestige Jewelry are offering a flat 10% discount off every product on the site. In addition, customers will benefit from free USA shipping. Simply enter “cybermon2012? during checkout to receive a 10% discount.



At Prestige-Jewelry.com, you can find the perfect gift for loved ones, friends, colleagues, or anyone else on your gift list including yourself!



To learn more about Prestige Jewelry, head over to: http://prestige-jewelry.com/



Media Contact:

Tiffany Taylor

prestigejewelryfl@gmail.com