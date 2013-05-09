Florida Public Adjuster Help Building Owners with Hurricane Damage

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- When hurricanes affect a commercial property or a home, the costs of the necessary repairs may reach huge amounts, rarely compensated at their true value by the insurance companies, depending on the Florida public adjuster managing the claim.



Insurance companies often refuse to pay equitable settlements, enough to cover the damages the property suffered as a result of the hurricane. Property owners are defenseless when the adjusters of the insurance company come up with shallow evaluations, reducing the amount to be paid to only a fraction of the money spent on repairs.



After the hurricane is over, the owners may not be able to use the building in question for a certain time. Broken windows, damaged or removed roofing, trees fallen over the walls are only a few of the problems that a hurricane can cause and that have a huge impact on the value and use of the building in question.



The only chance the owners have to recover as much as possible from the damage is to hire a Florida public adjuster, to evaluate the losses, prepare the necessary documentation and defend their interests in front of the insurance company.



It is important that the adjuster they hire be someone familiar with the formalities to be fulfilled, from the preparation and submission of the insurance claim to the estimation of the damages that the hurricane caused to their property.



A good public adjuster will be able to successfully negotiate all the aspects of the settlements with the insurance company, allowing the owners to concentrate on other more important aspects, like the repairs.



It should not be difficult for the owners to find a Florida public adjuster willing to work based on the traditional “no win, no fee” agreement, case in which the honorary is directly proportional with the value of the accepted claim.



Unfortunately, many public adjusters have agreements with the insurance companies and are not truly committed to their client’s cause, but that is not the case at Equitable Public Adjusters, one of the companies with the highest claims accepted and paid for their customers.



Their success is easy to understand, considering that they have over five decades of experience in the field and thousands of claims settled for values much higher than what the insurance companies initially proposed.



The word has it that they are the best company to contact for those in need of a Florida public adjuster, being just as their name states “equitable”, besides well prepared and committed to the cause and the interests of their clients.



Equitable Public Adjusters have more than fifty years of experience in handling insurance claims in the states of Florida and New Jersey, as well as in New York. Any Florida public adjuster working for them will handle his client’s claim with responsibility and will use all the necessary means in order to obtain a fair compensation, regardless of the insurance company’s interests.



