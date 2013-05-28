Florida Punk/Ska Band Fights for the Rights to Their Band Name

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Florida based punk ska band, Teflon Don, is re-branding themselves starting Monday, May 27, 2013. The band is changing their name to Tef London in light of their Facebook page being disabled. The Facebook was removed a few weeks ago due to a complaint filed by Memphis rapper, Donald Askew. The rapper claimed to own the trademark to the name Teflon Don, and without further investigation, the ska band’s page was immediately taken down.



The ska band immediately reached out to Facebook and notified them the rapper didn’t currently own the trademark. According the US Patent and Trademark Office, the trademark filing is currently being appealed by the Dupont company, makers of the material teflon. Facebook responded that the only way they could restore the page, which housed tons of media posted by fans and friends of the band, was to be notified by the Memphis rapper. When the band reached out to Askew, both personally and legally, they received written permission to re-name the ska band Tef London, but he refused to notify Facebook to restore the band’s page and refused to discuss the matter.



“We're bummed. It's hard,” says Chris King, the band’s co-founder and trumpet player. “We sing songs about sticking up for what's right, and the challenges we find in the face of what's wrong. We're a band built on community, and doing the right thing- which may not always be easy, but it’s what the music industry needs.”



Jenny Morrison is the band’s lead singer and bass player. “It's been tough and disheartening,” she says. “I know we've all lost a lot of sleep over it. We know the industry can beat you down, but I hope that we'll never be the ones who beat down others in return. We want to support fellow musicians- or anyone pursuing something they're truly passionate about.”



“Re-branding is expensive - especially in an industry where we’re often offered very little money to perform. The very least we can do is give back to the fans who’ve supported us through all of this,” says Angel Santiago, baritone saxophone player.



Donald Askew, the Memphis rap artist, is allegedly pursuing legal action against Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Def Jam Recordings, Universal Music Group, Slip-N-Slide Records and Maybach Music Group.



Tef London is launching a new Facebook page on Monday, May 27, 2013 at facebook.com/teflondonskaband and will be giving away CDs and t-shirts at random for every 100 likes they receive. The Florida based ska band has been known for their DIY philosophies, 4-piece horn section, having a female lead singer/bass player, and opening for national acts throughout the state.



