Florida Restaurants Expected to Generate $33.3 Billion in 2013

Portland, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Florida restaurants are expected to generate $33.3 billion in sales this year, according National Restaurant Association research and federal government data. Restaurant chains that invest in catering operations report that it generates 20 percent of total sales, according to Technomic. Long-term industry growth will be impacted by restaurants that seek to offer catering to increase revenue and diversify operations.



“More and more restaurants are turning to drop-off catering as a way to expand and diversify their operations, while increasing their bottom line,” says Michael Rosman, The Corporate Caterer CEO. “However, many restaurant owners simply don’t know how to begin and grow a successful operation. I started The Corporate Cater to help restaurant owners and caterers who seek to start or grow a drop-off catering operation.”



Rosman grew a start-up catering division at a Boston suburban restaurant into a nearly $2 million a year operation. In January 2013, he and his team of experts launched The Corporate Caterer. Instead of delivering food, he and his team now deliver information. Instead of delivering food, the restaurant caterer now delivers information and resources.



About The Corporate Caterer

The Corporate Caterer offers members content and resources each month around a central topic which includes proven strategies, expert tips, how-to-steps, worksheets, checklists, interviews, templates, blogs and more. New members have access to all the topics and multimedia resources from previous months. A membership to The Corporate Caterer is $19.95 a month.